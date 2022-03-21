Advertisement

DNR’s Western UP Citizens Advisory Council meeting to be held virtually

Michigan DNR
Michigan DNR(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Western Upper Peninsula Citizens Advisory Council will meet virtually from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Tues. March 22 in Baraga has been rescheduled as a virtual event due to a spring storm forecasted for the region, and a growing number of people unable to attend in person.

Among agenda items selected by council members, the group is scheduled to receive updates on deer hunting camp survey results, upcoming fishing regulation change proposals, state park seasonal job openings, as well as presentations on a forest carbon project in the Keweenaw and walleye genetics and stocking.

For public comment instructions, additional details, or to register, please contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331 by noon on Tues. March 22.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens’ advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find application forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit the council’s DNR webpage.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula field deputy’s office at 906-226-1331.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn
Widespread snow early this week
Widespread snow in store early this week

Latest News

Dr. David Lick, program director, Beaumont Medical Center in Sterling Heights, Mich. addresses...
Michigan sees need for family doctors amid statewide shortage
Oberon Day marks Michigan's unofficial start to spring.
Governor Whitmer proclaims March 21 as Oberon Day
TIK TOK
Students challenged to stay off social media for 30 days
Students challenged to stay off social media for 30 days