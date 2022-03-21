Advertisement

COVID during pregnancy increases risk of complications, study says

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.
COVID-19 infection during pregnancy doubles or triples risks of certain complications.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are learning more about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women.

They’ve recently learned that getting the coronavirus when a woman is pregnant raises the risk of several kinds of complications.

The new information is from a new study published Monday in the Journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

In the study, women who contracted COVID were more likely to have severe health issues, like breathing problems, sepsis, blood clots, or acute respiratory distress syndrome.

They also had more than double the risk of giving birth too early.

Scientists are still learning more about how this affects the baby, so they’re recommending doctors keep a close eye on babies’ whose mothers got COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New TV6 Evening Anchor
Meet Pavlina Osta
UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
A body found on Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate’s body found on shore of Lake Michigan
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn

Latest News

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and more than 20 people were wounded...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 26 wounded
MAPS Board at Bothwell
MAPS moves to next phase of COVID response plan, receives letter calling for end to ‘Redmen’ nickname
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known