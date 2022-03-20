Advertisement

Widespread snow in store early this week

Temperature trends throughout the week
Temperature trends throughout the week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Conditions for Sunday have been beautiful for the first day of Spring, but forecasts show the calm conditions don’t last. Throughout Monday evening into Thursday chances of precipitation rise with an initial round of snow in the south Monday evening. The next round of snow move in Tuesday afternoon with widespread and sticks around throughout the evening into Wednesday. The snow will diminish as we get closer to Thursday afternoon.

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Initial round of snow and mixed precipitation in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and widespread snow in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Snow sticks around throughout the afternoon; begins to diminish in the late evening

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Snow subsides in the morning into afternoon; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Seasonal temps; mostly sunny

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Calm and partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies

