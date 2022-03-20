Advertisement

At least 5 injured after helicopter crash in national forest in Calif.

At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s...
At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All five passengers were being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people, and they were taken to a trauma center, authorities told KNBC.

The crash occurred near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
Photo courtesy: Shepler&amp;rsquo;s Mackinac Island Ferry
Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sells majority ownership
If passed through the House and signed by Joe Biden, Daylight Saving Time would become...
Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Old Delta County Jail entrance.
No decision on old county jail site
The IHS Weather Vane from 1931
Ishpeming High School historic weather vane removed for repairs

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Northern Lights Martial Arts test
Northern Lights Martial Arts hosts test
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn