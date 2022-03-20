Advertisement

Barrel and Beam hosts paper plane event

Paper Airplane contest at Barrel and Beam
Paper Airplane contest at Barrel and Beam(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Families soared to new heights with a friendly competition at a local business on Sunday.

Barrel and Beam hosted a paper airplane competition where families could make their own plane. The event was started from one bartender’s enthusiasm for paper planes. This is the first time the brewery has hosted an event like this. There were books teaching how to make aircrafts fly farther or faster. Barrel and Beam bartender, Aidan Anderson said he was looking forward to showing the process of making a well-crafted plane.

“So I think ultimately for me as a kid that ah-ha moment of seeing a plane like actually fly and really do that I just want others, especially kids to have that moment and just have other people have fun with it,” he said.

Those with the best flying planes received some small prizes at the end of the event.

