Wintry mix brings slushy, slippery start to Saturday before spring warmup

A wintry mix in Upper Michigan leads to slick, slushy roads mainly in the Southern and Eastern U.P. Friday night as a low pressure system over Western Illinois spins up a swath of mixed rain and snow towards Upper Michigan. Snow coverage expands to the North Central U.P. during the early morning hours. Then, snow tapers off into Saturday afternoon.

A mild and benign weather pattern transitions towards the first weekend of spring 2022. Then, a Colorado-based low-pressure system brings widespread, accumulating precipitation to Upper Michigan early next week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers mainly east, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; mild and breezy with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 30s to Mid 40s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Sunday, the first day of spring: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to Lower 50s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance of mixed rain and snow; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate snow; blustery

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, tapering off late; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 40

