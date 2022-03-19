Advertisement

TV6 Spring Craft Show kicks off

spring craft show
spring craft show(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Craft Show kicked off in Escanaba Friday night.

Nearly 70 vendors with various handmade items took part in the show. It will continue throughout the weekend, on Saturday it will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

TV6 craft show coordinator Nancy Webster explained why people should attend.

“Well the weather is going to be great this weekend, and we all need to get out of the house. We’ve all got spring fever and what better way to come to the spring craft show, get out of the house and visit some of your neighbors here.”

Admission is $3 dollars for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn released from jail
Steve Asplund celebrates over 40 years with TV6, retires March 16.
Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
FILE. House fire graphic.
Troopers investigate fatal house fire in Shingleton

Latest News

This is the first time in two years the competition has been in person.
Robotics competition now in person, returns to Escanaba
Owner Amanda Neuens’ passion started when she was eight-years-old, watching the popular cartoon...
“Galick Tattoo” opens in Iron Mountain
TV6's Don Ryan explains DST history in Upper Michigan
TV6's Don Ryan explains DST history in Upper Michigan
Marquette County residents, tourists, and NICE Community Schools expressed their approval of...
Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent