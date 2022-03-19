TV6 Spring Craft Show kicks off

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Craft Show kicked off in Escanaba Friday night.

Nearly 70 vendors with various handmade items took part in the show. It will continue throughout the weekend, on Saturday it will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

TV6 craft show coordinator Nancy Webster explained why people should attend.

“Well the weather is going to be great this weekend, and we all need to get out of the house. We’ve all got spring fever and what better way to come to the spring craft show, get out of the house and visit some of your neighbors here.”

Admission is $3 dollars for adults and free for kids 12 and under.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.