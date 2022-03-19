Advertisement

TV6 Spring Craft Show continues

spring craft show 2
spring craft show 2(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 19, 2022
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Spring Craft Show is still underway in Escanaba.

Today was the second day with more than 70 vendors selling handmade items. TV6′s Iron Mountain bureau reporter Clint McLeoud, Pavlina Osta, Ben Kouchnerkavich and Grace Blair were also in attendance for a meet and greet.

One vendor is using some of the proceeds from their sale to give back to people in need.

“For every bag of kettle corn that we sell we donate one dollar to the World Central Kitchen, which feeds the people of Ukraine,” said Terri Makosky, Maddog & Eddie’s Kettle Corn owner.

The craft show continues tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

