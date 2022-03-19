Robotics teams compete in second competition

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Competition continued today for U.P robotics teams.

It’s the first time in two years the competition was held in person and today was the second day of the tournament. Individual teams competed in groups to collect points by making their robots throw balls into baskets. The Copper Bots from Calumet say their robot Ranger took 6 weeks to build...and it wasn’t easy work.

“We’ve been struggling these few days, putting in a lot of hard work to get it working again but now that it’s functioning again we can put in a lot of these 9-inch oversized tennis balls that are 8 ft. in the air,” said Lowell Torola from the Copper Bots

The next robotics tournament will take place in Kingsford two weeks from now.

