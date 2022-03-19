Advertisement

Robotics teams compete in second competition

Copper Bots
Copper Bots(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Competition continued today for U.P robotics teams.

It’s the first time in two years the competition was held in person and today was the second day of the tournament. Individual teams competed in groups to collect points by making their robots throw balls into baskets. The Copper Bots from Calumet say their robot Ranger took 6 weeks to build...and it wasn’t easy work.

“We’ve been struggling these few days, putting in a lot of hard work to get it working again but now that it’s functioning again we can put in a lot of these 9-inch oversized tennis balls that are 8 ft. in the air,” said Lowell Torola from the Copper Bots

The next robotics tournament will take place in Kingsford two weeks from now.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
Photo courtesy: Shepler&amp;rsquo;s Mackinac Island Ferry
Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sells majority ownership
If passed through the House and signed by Joe Biden, Daylight Saving Time would become...
Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Old Delta County Jail entrance.
No decision on old county jail site
The IHS Weather Vane from 1931
Ishpeming High School historic weather vane removed for repairs

Latest News

More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn
pinewood derby
Red Buck Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby
Staser was one of many Marquette County first responders throughout the month who got their...
Michigan State Trooper receives clean shave in support of St. Baldrick’s
spring craft show 2
TV6 Spring Craft Show continues