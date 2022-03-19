Advertisement

Red Buck Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby

pinewood derby
pinewood derby(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - 68 scouts competed in a classic stock car race in Escanaba.

The scouts, from Delta County and Manistique, challenged each other to see who’s car was the fastest. The boys and girls sculpt and paint their own cars out of five-ounce wood blocks to race down the test track. First, second and third place receive trophies.

“When you see the scouts and they put their cars on the track, their faces, and the excitement to see something they built is cool. To a lot of them it doesn’t matter if they move on or not,” said Kevin Walkey, Troop 408 assistant scoutmaster.

The event was sponsored by Jerry’s Body Shop and Pro Auto Body.

