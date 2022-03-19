Advertisement

Northern Lights Martial Arts hosts test

Northern Lights Martial Arts test
Northern Lights Martial Arts test(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From sparring to breaking boards, martial arts students tested on Saturday to increase their rank.

The Northern Lights Martial Arts Center dojo hosted an event Saturday to test student aptitude. Some students came all the way from Wisconsin and Arkansas. The masters overseeing the test came from California. Nerves were high but Head of Northern Lights Cuong Nhu said students were also excited.

“It’s always a bit of a nerve wrecking experience being put on the spot in front of a big audience and masters and high-ranking black belts but it’s always an exciting event especially being up here in the Upper Peninsula and we’re the only school that does this style,” he said.

The next major testing event at Northern Lights will be held in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
Photo courtesy: Shepler&amp;rsquo;s Mackinac Island Ferry
Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sells majority ownership
If passed through the House and signed by Joe Biden, Daylight Saving Time would become...
Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Old Delta County Jail entrance.
No decision on old county jail site
The IHS Weather Vane from 1931
Ishpeming High School historic weather vane removed for repairs

Latest News

More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn
Copper Bots
Robotics teams compete in second competition
pinewood derby
Red Buck Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby
Staser was one of many Marquette County first responders throughout the month who got their...
Michigan State Trooper receives clean shave in support of St. Baldrick’s