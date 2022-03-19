Northern Lights Martial Arts hosts test

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - From sparring to breaking boards, martial arts students tested on Saturday to increase their rank.

The Northern Lights Martial Arts Center dojo hosted an event Saturday to test student aptitude. Some students came all the way from Wisconsin and Arkansas. The masters overseeing the test came from California. Nerves were high but Head of Northern Lights Cuong Nhu said students were also excited.

“It’s always a bit of a nerve wrecking experience being put on the spot in front of a big audience and masters and high-ranking black belts but it’s always an exciting event especially being up here in the Upper Peninsula and we’re the only school that does this style,” he said.

The next major testing event at Northern Lights will be held in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.