Advertisement

Michigan State Trooper receives clean shave in support of St. Baldrick’s

David Staser was one of many first responders throughout the month getting their heads shaved for childhood cancer research
Staser was one of many Marquette County first responders throughout the month who got their...
Staser was one of many Marquette County first responders throughout the month who got their head shaved. It was part of Pete's Barber Shop's Head-Shaving Event.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A St. Baldrick’s event in Marquette continued on Saturday afternoon with a Michigan State Trooper receiving a clean shave.

David Staser stopped by Pete’s Barber Shop with his partner to show support for the business’s second annual Head-Shaving Event. St. Baldrick’s is a charity that raises money for childhood cancer research.

Staser was one of many Marquette County first responders throughout the month who got his hair shaved for the kids.

“There are kids out there who don’t necessarily get to live the life that I was able to grow up with,” said Staser. “I can’t imagine what it’s like having cancer.”

“There’s nothing more tragic than a childhood disease,” said John Sonderegger, the Volunteer Treasurer for St. Baldrick’s-Marquette. “So it’s really quite rewarding to see research money is going to cure childhood cancers.”

Chocolay Township Police and Fire will have a head-shaving event at the Chocolay Township Fire Hall on Thursday night at 6:00. To contribute to Pete’s Barber Shop’s St. Baldrick’s event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
Photo courtesy: Shepler&amp;rsquo;s Mackinac Island Ferry
Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sells majority ownership
If passed through the House and signed by Joe Biden, Daylight Saving Time would become...
Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Old Delta County Jail entrance.
No decision on old county jail site
The IHS Weather Vane from 1931
Ishpeming High School historic weather vane removed for repairs

Latest News

More than 60 people jump into a pool of cold water in support of Special Olympics Michigan
Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn
Copper Bots
Robotics teams compete in second competition
pinewood derby
Red Buck Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby
spring craft show 2
TV6 Spring Craft Show continues