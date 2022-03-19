Michigan State Trooper receives clean shave in support of St. Baldrick’s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A St. Baldrick’s event in Marquette continued on Saturday afternoon with a Michigan State Trooper receiving a clean shave.

David Staser stopped by Pete’s Barber Shop with his partner to show support for the business’s second annual Head-Shaving Event. St. Baldrick’s is a charity that raises money for childhood cancer research.

Staser was one of many Marquette County first responders throughout the month who got his hair shaved for the kids.

“There are kids out there who don’t necessarily get to live the life that I was able to grow up with,” said Staser. “I can’t imagine what it’s like having cancer.”

“There’s nothing more tragic than a childhood disease,” said John Sonderegger, the Volunteer Treasurer for St. Baldrick’s-Marquette. “So it’s really quite rewarding to see research money is going to cure childhood cancers.”

Chocolay Township Police and Fire will have a head-shaving event at the Chocolay Township Fire Hall on Thursday night at 6:00. To contribute to Pete’s Barber Shop’s St. Baldrick’s event, click here.

