Dozens of people have a splash during annual Polar Plunge in Gwinn

By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Chilly weather did not stop people from testing the cold waters at Gwinn’s Up North Lodge. More than 60 people put on their bathing suits and costumes for the annual Marquette County Polar Plunge, the first one in person in two years.

Coordinator Carla White says all of the money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Michigan.

“It helps to pay for their sports competitions throughout the entire year,” said White. “It helps with travel, uniforms, everything. So there’s no cost to the athletes or their families whatsoever to compete in Special Olympics all year round.”

Individuals and teams took turns jumping into a pool set up outside the lodge. Some decided to dress up as Charlie Brown characters and in Hawaii gear. Among the participants were some Special Olympics athletes, such as Julie Johnson and Sam Bradbury.

“You just jump in, and you get out,” Bradbury stated. “And then, you probably change into new clothes.”

“It kind of wakes you up a little because it’s cold water and stuff,” Johnson said. “It’s just really fun to be here with others, just hang out, and have fun jumping in freezing water.”

Some people took part in their first-ever polar plunge and enjoyed showing their support while embracing the cold.

“One small thing at least makes somebody’s day,” said first-time participant Deven Pianowski. “{I was} a little cold after a minute, but when you dunk out, it’s really good. {It’s} a lot of adrenaline rush.”

Money was also gathered through merchandise sales and raffles. White was pleased to see so many do this crazy stunt.

“It’s good to see the good people in the world, get out, and be able to do these things that they like to do,” she stated. “The smile on an athlete’s face says it all.”

Everyone who jumped in the cold water had a splash being part of the effort. To find out how you can donate to the cause, visit plungemi.org or click here.

