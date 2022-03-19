Advertisement

Calm weekend with snow chances mid next week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This weekend is looking to be mild temperatures wise and calm throughout the region. Travel plans will be ideal all throughout Saturday and Sunday. Next chances of precipitation will be early next week into mid next week as well. Monday we’ll see a mixed precipitation in the evening and then chances of snow into Tuesday and Wednesday throughout, models show that the bulk of the snow will be in the southern and western counties.

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Sunday: First day of Spring with sunny skies

>Highs: Upper 30s to Upper 40s

Monday: Warmer temps with increasing clouds and mixed precip chances in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy throughout with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; widespread light snow showers

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Diminishing snow showers in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: 40

Friday: Warming temperatures; mostly sunny

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies

