Big fourth quartrer propels NMU Lacrosse past Concordia-St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team controlled the final quarter on Friday (March 18), outscoring Concordia University, St. Paul 6-2 in the final frame on their way to a 16-11 road win.Madeline Bittell and Maddi Bast scored five apiece for the ‘Cats to lead the way. It was the Wildcats fifth straight win, improving their season mark to 7-2 and 1-0 in the GLIAC.

1st Quarter The Golden Bears struck first with 10:38 on the clock when Sarah Pearson held the ball high over the defense and flicked the ball low into the netting for the game’s first score. The ‘Cats tied it up at 7:49, as Madeline Bittell buried her 26th goal this season, taking it over midfield, juking a defender at the top of the arc, and firing to the open twine bottom right for a tied game. Bittell would follow it up just over 30 seconds later, lasering one past the goalkeeper from far out on the right side for a 2-1 Wildcats lead. Taylor Preece tied it up for CSP with 4:08 to go.NMU answered with Bittell getting a first quarter hat trick and 28th tally of the season. The score came at 3:03 as Bittell mirrored her second goal of the game from the right side to give NMU a 3-2 advantage. CSP scored with three seconds left as Haley Hartlage made it a 3-3 tie after one.

2nd Quarter Dayna Carlson gave the Green and Gold the lead back, when Bast drew two defenders and found Carlson on a nice backdoor cut. Carlson ripped the nylon for her 9th goal this season. It would be less than a minute later when the Golden Bears found the answer. Delaney Davidson scored her 26th of the season to make it 4-4 with 12:40 to go in the half.CSP regained the lead at 11:39 when Maddy Seifert worked behind the net, opening up space to score. Madeline Bittell maintained her dominance, scoring her fourth of the game at 7:46 by beating the netminder to the bottom left corner. It was 5-5.Dayna Carlson once again put the lead back under the Wildcat on the scoreboard, netting her 10th of the season at 6:41 for a 6-5 edge. Emily Renfrew bounced one off the turf and in on a free position shot for a two-goal advantage at 6:03. It was her 18th tally on the campaign. The Golden Bears pulled back within one with 3:06 on the clock, as Delaney Davidson recorded her second score of the night.NMU led 7-6 at the break.

3rd Quarter Clara Johnson opened up the 2nd half for the ‘Cats, working the ball counter-clockwise behind the net, then making an impressive quick switch to the left-hand and sniping one into the netting. Johnson buried her 7th this season to give NMU an 8-6 lead. Maddi Bast pushed the lead to 9-6 with 10:03 on the clock as she registered her 20th of her freshman season by using the turf to sneak it past the goalie far side. Delaney Davidson got herself a hat trick for the Golden Bears to make it a 9-7 game at 7:19.CSP cut it to 9-8 with 6:37 to go in the third on a goal from Molly Moynihan. Maddi Bast pushed it back to two at 10-8 with 5:28 left, falling to the turf, getting up, and flicking one over the top of the defense and in between the pipes. It was her second of the game. Maddy Seifert of CSP made it 10-9 with two minutes to go in the quarter.

4th Quarter Maddi Bast netted a hat trick just 26 seconds in, weaving one through the defense and goalkeeper for an 11-9 lead. Bast stayed hot, this time using the spin cycle to get around a defender and going side-arm for her fourth goal of the night. The ‘Cats were back up three with 14 minutes to play.Clara Johson pushed the lead to four just over 20 seconds later by using her speed to get past a defender and subsequently finding open space down low for the goal. Madeline Bittell made it four quick goals in just over 90 seconds played in the quarter. Bittell took advantage of a free position shot for her 5th tally of the game. Aliyah Smukala came up with a big save on a Golden Bears free position attempt to keep it 14-9 with a dozen minutes to go. Aleya Speas kept the momentum going for the Green and Gold, sailing one over the shoulder of the goalkeeper and into the net. It was her 10th strike of the season. CSP halted the Wildcats’ tear as Molly Moynihan scored her second of the night.Maddi Bast added another with 3:08 to go, making it 16-10. Molly Moynihan added one more for the Golden Bears giving her a hat trick. NMU claimed the 16-11 road win.

NMU Goals Madeline Bittell (5), Maddi Bast (5), Dayna Carlson (2), Clara Johnson (2), Emily Renfrew, Aleya Speas.

Up Next Northern will head to Upper Iowa on Sunday, March 20 for a 3 p.m. ET matchup with the Peacocks.

