Winter Roots Festival continues with St. Patrick’s Day performance in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a special St. Patrick’s Day performance at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette Thursday night. Local band the Knockabouts took the stage and played their traditional Celtic music.

The show is part of the Winter Roots Festival going on now through Saturday. The festival is put on by the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center and the Hiawatha Music Co-op.

“We really hope they just take away a love of traditional music in general, but certainly on St. Patrick’s Day we want them to take away a real love and hear what different Irish music is, having the different musicians play it in different ways, we just want them to expand maybe, their musical horizon,” said Susan Bertram from Hiawatha.

The Ore Dock also created two new brews for St. Patrick’s Day and they were selling quickly. The Winter Roots Festival continues with Songwriters in the Round concert at the Fold on Third Street Friday. Saturday features Scottish rock band Skerryvore at the Forest Roberts Theater, the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.