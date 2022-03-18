U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair announced Friday its grandstand entertainment for this year, presented by the Island Resort and Casino.

The U.P. State Fair is the oldest, continuously operating State Fair in Michigan. This year’s fair runs from Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

There will be entertainment for all ages including:

UPIR Racing

Fair week kicks off with the ever-popular UPIR racing on Monday, Aug. 15. Attendees will take in the best dirt racing in the “906″ with full throttle, non-stop action from the green to checkered flags.

BOOM Percussion Entertainment

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Grandstand will feature the high-impact, surprise, choreographed and audience-interactive show put on by BOOM LED Percussion Entertainment.

Abbacadabra—The ultimate ABBA tribute

Wednesday’s show will feature Abbacadabra—The ultimate ABBA tribute. Dust off your leisure suits and shine up those platform shoes to be transported back to a simpler time when disco was king! Abbacadabra—The ultimate ABBA tribute – will perform 20 of the group’s greatest hits in full ABBA fashion and flair. You won’t be able to sit still in your seat as songs like “S.O.S.”, “Super Trooper”, “Dancing Queen”, “Take a Chance on Me”, “Waterloo”, and “Fernando” are re-created with such precision that you’ll swear you were listening to the originals themselves. Authentic in music and dress, Abbacadabra’s performance will leave audiences—both young and young at heart—wondering, “Was that really them?”

Puddle of Mudd

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Puddle of Mudd will rock the fairgrounds. Formed in 1991, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums and has had a string of number one rock singles, including the hits “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” and “Famous.” The new album, “Welcome to Galvania,” was produced by Cameron Webb. It also marks the band’s first full-length album since “Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love” and “Hate” in 2009. Visit www.puddleofmudd.com for more information on the band, which has been described as post-grunge, nu metal, alternative metal and hard rock.

Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye

On Friday, Aug. 19, grandstand entertainment will feature Roots & Boots 90s Electric Throwdown with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye. In this powerhouse country concert, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw join forces to present an evening filled with songs and stories as they get back to the roots of their music.

Tippin, Raye and Kershaw have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles. Some of Tippin’s songs are “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” and Kiss This.” Raye is known for “Love Me,” “In This Life,” and “That’s My Story.” Kershaw’s hits include “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” and “Third Rate Romance.” One review on the show’s website, www.amtshows.com, says it all: “The energy level was amazing & the performances were fantastic!”

Russell Dickerson

Multi-platinum Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Russell Dickerson will take the grandstand stage on Saturday, Aug. 20. Dickerson has established himself a prolific songwriter and powerhouse showman through memorable high-energy performances and eloquent songcraft spiked with spirit. His gold-certified full-length debut album, Yours, bowed at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and #1 on the Emerging Artists Chart. Ultimately, it yielded three consecutive #1 smashes, including the triple-platinum “Yours” (christened “one of the hottest wedding songs of the year” by The Knot), platinum “Blue Tacoma,” and platinum “Every Little Thing.”

Nominations piled in from the Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Among his 2020 highlights, he received an ACM nod in the category of “Best New Male Artist of the Year.” He has electrified audiences on tour with Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Lady A and Kane Brown, in addition to headlining sold out venues everywhere. Sustaining a fervent following on social media (fondly referred to as his “RD Fam”), he launched his YouTube show, “This Is Russ,” taking fans deeper into his world. In 2020, he released his second full-length album, “Southern Symphony” [Triple Tigers Records], a long-awaited masterful compilation, layered with hummable country anthems and pop flare. Led by the platinum-certified #1 single “Love You Like I Used To,” which spent a record-breaking 21 weeks on Billboard Country Airplay’s Top 10, his sophomore release tells his story like never before. The record’s eloquent songcraft and airtight playing showcases all sides of his beloved personality and the evolution of Russell Dickerson— doting husband, self-proclaimed “regular dude,” rad dad, and bonafide country music superstar.

All the grandstand shows are sure to entertain with not only exceptional vocals and world-class musicianship, but also an energy and crowd-pleasing interactivity for everyone in attendance.

Fireworks

The grandstand schedule concludes with a crowd favorite—fireworks at dusk, sponsored by Skerbeck Entertainment Group on Sunday, Aug. 21

“This year, we are bringing in headliner entertainment that features country, disco, and rock and roll,” U.P. State Fair Representative Vickie Micheau said. “Once visitors pay the gate admission to the Fair, there are so many fun things to do that fairgoers could spend the day, or better yet, spend the whole week celebrating agriculture and community.”

To purchase advance gate admission for the U.P. State Fair, visit www.upstatefair.net. Gold circle tickets are $15 each and can be purchased for the grandstand shows Wednesday through Saturday, from the Island Resort and Casino at www.islandresortandcasino.com/entertainment. General seating for all grandstand entertainment is free with admission to the Fair.

“On behalf of the U.P. State Fair Authority, I would like to thank our presenting sponsor, the Island Resort and Casino, and all of our generous sponsors for their continued support of the U.P. State Fair,” Chamber Associate Director Sheila Krueger said. “We are looking forward this year to a great U.P. State Fair. We would like everyone to remember to save the dates of August 15 through August 21 for this year’s week-long event, which is sure to be fantastic!” Krueger added.

Some of the additional entertainment at this year’s Fair will include Whispering Pines Mobil Zoo, BOOM LED Percussion shows, Skerbeck Entertainment Group Carnival Midway, DNR Pocket Park, U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Village, and many other activities that will be announced soon. Stay up-to-date by checking the U.P. State Fairgrounds Facebook page often for more U.P. State Fair details.

