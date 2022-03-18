Up North Lodge preparing for upcoming Polar Plunge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is preparing for the Marquette Polar Plunge happening Saturday.

If you still haven’t registered, a party will take place Friday evening before the plunge where you can still register. Pools will be set up on-site and ready for participants to take a chilly dip. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Special Olympics of Michigan. Up North Lodge General Manager Jesie Melchiori said dozens of participants have already signed up.

“There were 55 participants coming in for the day and usually there’s a lot of day-of registrations so I would be willing to bet that we’re closer to 75 if not 100 participants for tomorrow,” she said.

The Marquette Polar Plunge will start at 11:30 A.M. Saturday morning at the Up North Lodge.

