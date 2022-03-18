Advertisement

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson visits 6th graders at Negaunee Middle School

The Morning News anchor shared her summer experience at Isle Royale series as the students were learning about ecology
The Morning News anchor shared her summer experience at Isle Royale. This came as the students...
The Morning News anchor shared her summer experience at Isle Royale. This came as the students were learning about ecology.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Negaunee Middle School students got a taste of Isle Royale from TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson.

The Morning News anchor spoke to 6th-grade classes and shared her Spirit of Isle Royale series with the students. The kids are currently studying ecology, which involves limited factors, competition among species, and carrying capacity.

Sixth-Grade Teacher Nikki Whitford hopes her students gained a deeper understanding through their experience with Elizabeth.

“At this early age, they may not know what they’re passionate about or what they’re interested in,” said Whitford. “This might spark something, and who knows? Maybe I have the next best wilderness biologist in my classroom. But, we should expose them, and maybe that fire will be ignited.”

Whitford hopes to have Elizabeth back at the school soon to speak to the other 6th graders about her Isle Royale adventure.

