Tips for spring break travel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring break is here and people are heading to warmer weather.

Holiday Travel Vacations in Marquette is letting people know the do’s and dont’s of spring break travel. The travel agency says it’s important to have an airlines app in case they have last-minute schedule changes, and if you’re traveling out of the country, check COVID restrictions. Finally, if you haven’t made your arrangements yet, they say it’s now or never.

“It is so full, I have never seen Florida this full or this expensive in my career and I’ve been doing this a really long time. So, it’s almost kind of too late for many destinations, especially sunny beach destinations,” said Laura Chapman, Holiday Travel Vacations owner.

In addition, if you are unsure what you are allowed to bring during a flight, visit the TSA website for more information.

