Advertisement

Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sells majority ownership

Shepler’s ferries have been running to Mackinac Island since 1945
Photo courtesy: Shepler&amp;rsquo;s Mackinac Island Ferry
Photo courtesy: Shepler&amp;rsquo;s Mackinac Island Ferry (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAW, Mich. (WLUC) - Shepler’s Mackinac Island Family announced a partnership with Hoffmann Family of Companies Friday morning.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies will become the majority owner of the business, with the Shepler family continuing to be part of the day-to-day operations.

“The Shepler and the Hoffmann families have the same goal for our company: maintain the first-class customer experience, and provide the same level of service that generations of visitors have come to expect,” the Shepler family said in a Facebook post.

The ferries will begin running on April 21, 2022 for the season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn released from jail
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
Steve Asplund celebrates over 40 years with TV6, retires March 16.
Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6
FILE. House fire graphic.
Troopers investigate fatal house fire in Shingleton
There have been many reports of power being out in Marquette County. This is a map of the...
UPDATE: Power restored in Marquette, Sands

Latest News

Old Delta County Jail entrance.
No decision on old county jail site
The Knockabouts perform at the Ore Dock Brewing Company
Winter Roots Festival continues with St. Patrick’s Day performance in Marquette
Gov. Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer focuses on efforts to build rural economies and save Michiganders money
Marquette County high school students got real-world learning experience during a collective...
MARESA hosts collective bargaining event