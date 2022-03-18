Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sells majority ownership

MACKINAW, Mich. (WLUC) - Shepler’s Mackinac Island Family announced a partnership with Hoffmann Family of Companies Friday morning.

The Hoffmann Family of Companies will become the majority owner of the business, with the Shepler family continuing to be part of the day-to-day operations.

“The Shepler and the Hoffmann families have the same goal for our company: maintain the first-class customer experience, and provide the same level of service that generations of visitors have come to expect,” the Shepler family said in a Facebook post.

The ferries will begin running on April 21, 2022 for the season.

