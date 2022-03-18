Robotics competition now in person, returns to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in two years, Upper Peninsula robotics teams are competing in person.

Crowd cheers, robot tricks and a lot of hard work were staples in the FIRST Robotics Competition at Escanaba High School. Participants were more than ready for today’s competition.

“We were actually supposed to have our own home competition right before everything got shut down almost exactly 2 years ago today,” said Braden Beauchamp, team captain for the Escanaba Robomos.

Teams had six weeks to build a robot for this year’s game called Rapid React.

“We’re putting tons of hours in every week, every day, every other day to build a robot to compete in the competition,” said Ethan Oczus, team driver for the Stephenson Robotics Team.

Individual teams competed in groups to collect points by making their robots throw balls into baskets and hang at various levels.

“We’re working on adding a new arm to climb up to a third level and we’re just getting everything down,” said Oczus.

Each team competed several times today, each time in a different group to collect rank points.

“More rank points means you move on. We are hoping to make it to worlds again this year. We made it ninth grade for me,” said Oczus.

The Escanaba Robomos say it’s a lot of hard work, but it teaches you several life skills.

“Designing the robot, building the robot, outreach, looking for a sponsor. We have a ton of generous sponsors like EMP and they all help contribute,” said Beauchamp.

The competition continues Saturday. Then teams will prepare for a match in Kingsford two weeks from now.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.