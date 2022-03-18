Public reacts to U.S. Senate passing bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States may be one step closer to keeping the clocks where they are.

Since 1942, we have been changing our clocks twice a year for what started as a World War II measure to conserve energy by aligning waking hours with daylight.

On Tuesday, however, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time the permanent clock setting year-round. And it seems like many are a fan of this idea.

“It’s nice having the sun out late,” said Robert Eschenbacher, a high school student visiting the U.P. from Wonder Lake, Illinois. “But, I don’t like the change in my sleep schedule and having to switch the clocks. That just, kind of, messes with my head.”

According to an October Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 25% of Americans wanted to keep time change while 43% of Americans wanted standard time to become permanent. And, 32% said they preferred daylight saving time year-round.

One Marquette resident, Maggie Boburka, thinks the Senate is on the right track.

“I was thinking that the senators all woke up one morning and were just so tired because they lost an hour of sleep,” she said. “That’s why I think it’s a good idea.”

Those in the general public are not alone in supporting the bill. Should it pass through Congress, school administrators, like NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine, say it would be about time.

“Whether it is the spring forward this time of year or the fall back in November, it’s just disruptive,” DeAugustine stated. “I think it’s time to retire it and to move into the modern era.”

DeAugustine says students and staff would greatly benefit from this bill.

“I think it would just be the consistency of not having to fiddle with the clocks,” he said, “so that they can just live their lives through the school year and not have to worry about changes to when they’re getting up and when they’re going to bed.”

More concretely, a permanent daylight saving time would mean that the normal sunrise in the fall and winter would come an hour later than if we set our clocks back in the fall.

If passed through the U.S. House of Representatives and signed by President Joe Biden, the bill would not go into effect until November 2023.

