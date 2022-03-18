Advertisement

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore taking applications for Youth Conservation Corps

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sign.
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore sign.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is looking for teens interested in conservation. They’re taking applications for the Youth Conservation Corps.

The YCC program will run 8-10 weeks beginning in June. The program gives youths age 15-18 a chance to contribute to the conservation of our national parks, forests, and wildlife refugees through a combined work and environmental education program.

“They get some good professional skills and can get their foot in the door, we’ve had previous YCC come and work in the park in seasonal jobs and even permanent jobs from that so, it’s a good path and we also provide educational opportunities,” said Susan Reece, Pictured Rocks Chief Interpreter and Educator.

The applications must be in to the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore office in Munising by May 2.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn released from jail
UP State Fair on opening day 2021.
U.P. State Fair announces 2022 grandstand entertainment
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
Steve Asplund celebrates over 40 years with TV6, retires March 16.
Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6
FILE. House fire graphic.
Troopers investigate fatal house fire in Shingleton

Latest News

Sign inside Hodgins Homestead
Hodgins Homestead holds soft opening in Ishpeming
Preparing for Polar Plunge
Up North Lodge preparing for upcoming Polar Plunge
Robots hanging on bars in competition.
Robotics competition now in person, returns to Escanaba
Amanda Neuens (left) applies a stencil to TV6's Clint McLeod. A stencil gives an outline for...
“Galick Tattoo” opens in Iron Mountain