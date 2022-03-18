Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore taking applications for Youth Conservation Corps

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is looking for teens interested in conservation. They’re taking applications for the Youth Conservation Corps.

The YCC program will run 8-10 weeks beginning in June. The program gives youths age 15-18 a chance to contribute to the conservation of our national parks, forests, and wildlife refugees through a combined work and environmental education program.

“They get some good professional skills and can get their foot in the door, we’ve had previous YCC come and work in the park in seasonal jobs and even permanent jobs from that so, it’s a good path and we also provide educational opportunities,” said Susan Reece, Pictured Rocks Chief Interpreter and Educator.

The applications must be in to the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore office in Munising by May 2.

