North American Hockey League team moving from Minnesota to Wisconsin

EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WLUC) - : The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that the Minnesota Magicians have agreed to sell their NAHL membership to Copper Island Hockey Club L.L.C. The team will be relocated to Eagle River, Wisconsin, following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The franchise will undergo a complete rebranding and play its home games at the iconic Eagle River Sports Arena, known simply as “The Dome” beginning in 2022-23.

Owned and operated by the Eagle River Recreation Association since 1963, The Dome was the first indoor ice arena constructed in the State of Wisconsin, in 1925 and serves as the home of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame. Eagle River was named the Hockey Capital of Wisconsin in 1980 and in 1994, The Dome was named to the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Dome has undergone several upgrades and expansions over the last few decades; an addition was made to house the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of fame; additional locker rooms have been added; and new boards, high glass around the entire circumference of the boards, and LED lighting, were installed in 2018.

The Copper Island Hockey Club group released a statement regarding the new NAHL team: “Our ownership group is comprised of individuals who share a passion for hockey and are committed to providing the best possible experience and opportunity for young players looking to develop both as hockey players and individual members of society. We are extremely excited to bring NAHL hockey to Eagle River and look forward to enhancing an already amazing community that is rich in hockey history and deserves to be the home of an NAHL team they can call their own. We will view this venture as a success by the positive impact we have on Eagle River and surrounding North Central Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula of Michigan communities and the influence this experience has on players, coaches, managers, business staff, billet families, and young players who will come together as one to be a part of our team.”

“As we commenced our search for the best possible home for our team, we considered a number of cities and towns in the Upper Midwest. Very quickly, it became apparent that Eagle River would be a great fit. We were impressed by the dedication to their community and passion for hockey espoused by all the people we met in Eagle River. The Eagle River Recreation Association and the Eagle River business community in particular presented a compelling case for us to site the team there. In particular, we are grateful to ERRA Hockey Association, for their tireless dedication to bring this project to fruition. We are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and playing our home games in the fabled Dome. It is our objective that our presence in the community will supplement the number of tremendous amenities Eagle River offers its residents and visitors alike. “

“The Magicians have done a wonderful job in developing and advancing NAHL players for the past nine years, so we thank their ownership, organization, and community for their commitment to our league,” said NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. “We are excited to have a new location in Eagle River which has a storied tradition in hockey and great community support who are passionate about the game of hockey.”

The NAHL team in Eagle River will be a part of the NAHL’s Midwest Division during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The division will have eight teams competing in the NAHL during the 2022-23 season: Anchorage Wolverines (Anchorage, Alaska), Chippewa Steel (Chippewa Falls, Wis.), Eagle River, Wis., Fairbanks Ice Dogs (Fairbanks, Alaska), Janesville Jets (Janesville, Wis.), Kenai River Brown Bears (Soldotna, Alaska), Minnesota Wilderness (Cloquet, Min.), and Springfield Jr. Blues (Springfield, Ill.).

MEDIA AVAILABILITY WITH NEW OWNERSHIP AND COMMUNITY LEADERS The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce, Eagle River Recreation Association and the Copper Island Hockey Club will host a media availability opportunity on Wednesday, March 23, at 3 p.m. CT in the lobby of the Dome, located at 4149 WI-70 Eagle River, WI.

TEAM NAMING and MASCOT CONTEST The Copper Island Hockey Club invites suggestions for a name for the team and suggestions for a team mascot. The individuals who submit a team name and mascot concept that is ultimately adopted by the club will win two tickets to the team’s home opener in September of 2022. Please submit your suggestions to: info@wisconsinjuniorhockey.com.

UPCOMING FUTURES AND PRE-DRAFT CAMPS The Copper Island Hockey Club will hold pre-draft camps in Minocqua, WI, April 9-10 and Grand Rapids, MI, April 30-May 1, for 2007 and 2008 birth year hockey players. They will hold pre-draft camps for 2006 thru 2002 birth year players in Richfield, MN, June 3-5 and Detroit, MI, June 10-12. The main tryout camp will be announced at a later date. For more information on these camps, please contact info@wisconsinjuniorhockey.com.

About the NAHL The NAHL is a 29-team league and is in the midst of the most opportune time in its 47-year history. In the past five years, 1,500+ NAHL players have made NCAA commitments and 30 more with NAHL ties have been selected in the NHL Draft. In addition, 32% of all freshmen that played NCAA Division I hockey this past season, played in the NAHL. So far during the current 2021-22 season, 208 players have made NCAA commitments. For more on the NAHL please visit www.nahl.com.

About the Copper Island Hockey Club The Copper Island Hockey Club L.L.C. is a special purpose entity formed by Mike Kocourek (Eagle River, WI), Jason King (Boyne City, MI), John Rockwell (Kent, WA) and David Rowe (Dollar Bay, MI) to acquire a Junior A hockey team. Their mission is to help hockey players and coaches realize their full potential and advance in their careers. Please send your inquiries regarding the Copper Island Hockey Club to info@wisconsinjuniorhockey.com.

