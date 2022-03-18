Advertisement

No decision on old county jail site

Earlier this month, four developers proposed separate ideas for the site.
Old Delta County Jail entrance.
Old Delta County Jail entrance.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba City Council tabled a decision on the old county jail site. Three local developers came together with a proposal that incorporated each of their plans but the Council says it needs more time to look over community survey results

“Choosing the three of us is a decision to bring $40 million of development to downtown Escanaba right now, in one phase. This is the solution that best fits the City’s masterplan,” said Jarred Drown, the owner of Terrace Bay Hotel.

Earlier this month, four developers proposed separate ideas for the site. Projects included hotels, spaces for more businesses and expanding North Shore Marine. Three developers are community members and the fourth is an outside developer.

“To change the goal post so that you can work it so that the local folks win, it’s a disappointment for us, I have to say,” said Michael Pollakowski, a representative of Red Deer and Conrad Construction.

The City Council did not set a date to revisit the voting.

To read more about each proposal and the original special meeting, click here.

