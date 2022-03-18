Marquette’s Tiseo named U.P. Regional Athletic Director of the Year

BRONSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s professional organization of school athletic directors, the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), has selected Alex Tiseo of Marquette High School as Regional Athletic Director of the Year for Region 1.

One of only fourteen administrators state-wide to be honored by the MIAAA, Alex will be presented the award in Traverse City on March 20, 2022, at the annual MIAAA Mid-Winter Conference in which over 500 athletic directors participate.

Alex Tiseo came to Marquette High School from Michigan Technological University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 2008. Alex also earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace University (2010). Alex was a 4-year letter winner while playing football for Michigan Tech. Alex began his career in athletic administration in 2010 when he served as the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics as an intern. In 2011, Alex was hired by the University of California, Riverside as the Athletic Development Coordinator and then returned to Michigan in 2012 as the Assistant Athletic Director for NCAA Compliance and Academic Service at Saginaw Valley State University. Alex took a similar role at Wayne State University in 2014 before heading to Northern Michigan University in 2016 as Associate Athletic Director.

Tiseo landing in his current role at the Athletic Director for the Marquette Area Public Schools in 2017. Alex has been involved with the MHSAA as a member of the Rep Council, Ski Committee, and Baseball Rules Committee. Also, Alex has been a member of the MIAAA Equity Committee and numerous roles within the NCAA including the Division II Nominating Committee, Career in Sports Forum Facilitator, Student-Athlete Leadership Forum Facilitator and Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Chair.

Jonathan Young, Principal at Marquette HS, says that, “Alex oversees one of the largest high school athletics programs in the state with over 30 Varsity sports. Managing an athletics program of this size takes a great deal of time, energy, and effort. Alex not only manages the program but also improves the overall athletics experience for all students.”

The MIAAA is a 50+year old association with nearly 700 members serving as athletic administrators in numerous high schools and junior high/middle schools in Michigan. As partners with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the MIAAA works to promote the educational value of interscholastic athletics and the role and profession of athletic director. The MIAAA is very proud to spotlight the work of Alex Tiseo, a man whose work and values best mirror those of the association.

