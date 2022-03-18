Marquette sweeps top honors in Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After claiming an outright conference title this season, MSHS posted a clean sweep of the major awards with senior Maria Millado earning both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year accolades and Head Coach Ben Smith named as the GNC’s Coach of the Year. Four additional Redettes were honored with junior Meghan MacPhee (1st Team), senior Zoe Smith (2nd Team), junior Siena Lingle (Defensive Team; Honorable Mention) and senior Ella Jezewski (Honorable Mention)
Below are the All-GNC awards recipients from the 2021-22 girls basketball season:
GNC Co-Players of the Year:
- Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior
- Claire van Ginhoven, Gladstone, Senior
GNC Defensive Player of the Year:
- Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior
GNC Coach of the Year:
- Ben Smith, Marquette
All-GNC First Team:
- Mari Bink, Escanaba, Junior
- Meghan MacPhee, Marquette, Junior
- Keira Maki, Escanaba, Sophomore
- Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior
- Kennedy Olson, Menominee, Senior
All-GNC Second Team:
- Anna Axtell, Menominee, Sophomore
- Chloe Hanson, Gladstone, Senior
- Zoe Smith, Marquette, Senior
- Abby Terrian, Kingsford, Senior
- Talia Wallis, Kingsford, Senior
GNC All-Defensive Team:
- Jamisyn Bergeron, Gladstone, Senior
- Saylor Henderson, Escanaba, Sophomore
- Siena Lingle, Marquette, Junior
- Erica Malone, Kingsford, Junior
- Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior
All-GNC Honorable Mention:
- Maddy Monkevich, Escanaba
- Katelyn Stalboerger, Escanaba
- Veronica Hall, Gladstone
- Aliana Martinez, Gladstone
- Ella Jezewski, Marquette
- Siena Lingle, Marquette
- Zoie Geronimi, Kingsford
- Tylee Doyle, Menominee
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.