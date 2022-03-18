Marquette sweeps top honors in Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After claiming an outright conference title this season, MSHS posted a clean sweep of the major awards with senior Maria Millado earning both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year accolades and Head Coach Ben Smith named as the GNC’s Coach of the Year. Four additional Redettes were honored with junior Meghan MacPhee (1st Team), senior Zoe Smith (2nd Team), junior Siena Lingle (Defensive Team; Honorable Mention) and senior Ella Jezewski (Honorable Mention)

Below are the All-GNC awards recipients from the 2021-22 girls basketball season:

GNC Co-Players of the Year:

Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior

Claire van Ginhoven, Gladstone, Senior

GNC Defensive Player of the Year:

Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior

GNC Coach of the Year:

Ben Smith, Marquette

All-GNC First Team:

Mari Bink, Escanaba, Junior

Meghan MacPhee, Marquette, Junior

Keira Maki, Escanaba, Sophomore

Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior

Kennedy Olson, Menominee, Senior

All-GNC Second Team:

Anna Axtell, Menominee, Sophomore

Chloe Hanson, Gladstone, Senior

Zoe Smith, Marquette, Senior

Abby Terrian, Kingsford, Senior

Talia Wallis, Kingsford, Senior

GNC All-Defensive Team:

Jamisyn Bergeron, Gladstone, Senior

Saylor Henderson, Escanaba, Sophomore

Siena Lingle, Marquette, Junior

Erica Malone, Kingsford, Junior

Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior

All-GNC Honorable Mention:

Maddy Monkevich, Escanaba

Katelyn Stalboerger, Escanaba

Veronica Hall, Gladstone

Aliana Martinez, Gladstone

Ella Jezewski, Marquette

Siena Lingle, Marquette

Zoie Geronimi, Kingsford

Tylee Doyle, Menominee

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.