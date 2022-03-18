Advertisement

Marquette sweeps top honors in Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball

By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After claiming an outright conference title this season, MSHS posted a clean sweep of the major awards with senior Maria Millado earning both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year accolades and Head Coach Ben Smith named as the GNC’s Coach of the Year.  Four additional Redettes were honored with junior Meghan MacPhee (1st Team), senior Zoe Smith (2nd Team), junior Siena Lingle (Defensive Team; Honorable Mention) and senior Ella Jezewski (Honorable Mention)

Below are the All-GNC awards recipients from the 2021-22 girls basketball season:

GNC Co-Players of the Year:

  • Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior
  • Claire van Ginhoven, Gladstone, Senior

GNC Defensive Player of the Year:

  • Maria Millado, Marquette, Senior

GNC Coach of the Year:

  • Ben Smith, Marquette

All-GNC First Team:

  • Mari Bink, Escanaba, Junior
  • Meghan MacPhee, Marquette, Junior
  • Keira Maki, Escanaba, Sophomore
  • Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior
  • Kennedy Olson, Menominee, Senior

All-GNC Second Team:

  • Anna Axtell, Menominee, Sophomore
  • Chloe Hanson, Gladstone, Senior
  • Zoe Smith, Marquette, Senior
  • Abby Terrian, Kingsford, Senior
  • Talia Wallis, Kingsford, Senior

GNC All-Defensive Team:

  • Jamisyn Bergeron, Gladstone, Senior
  • Saylor Henderson, Escanaba, Sophomore
  • Siena Lingle, Marquette, Junior
  • Erica Malone, Kingsford, Junior
  • Anna Nerat, Menominee, Senior

All-GNC Honorable Mention:

  • Maddy Monkevich, Escanaba
  • Katelyn Stalboerger, Escanaba
  • Veronica Hall, Gladstone
  • Aliana Martinez, Gladstone
  • Ella Jezewski, Marquette
  • Siena Lingle, Marquette
  • Zoie Geronimi, Kingsford
  • Tylee Doyle, Menominee

