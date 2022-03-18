Light mix and snow on the way
Spotty rain/snow mix will move in today. Then, it transitions to snow tonight for the south and eastern U.P. This is associated with a system, which will move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. The rest of the weekend remains dry and seasonably warm. A colder pattern comes by the end of next week after a system brings widespread snow on Wednesday.
Today: Cloudy with light rain/snow mix followed by snow tonight
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Saturday: Morning light snow in the eastern U.P. Then, clouds slowly clearing
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Wednesday: Overcast with widespread snow
>Highs: Mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder
>Highs: Low 30s
