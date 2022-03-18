Light mix and snow on the way

Spotty rain/snow mix will move in today. Then, it transitions to snow tonight for the south and eastern U.P. This is associated with a system, which will move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. The rest of the weekend remains dry and seasonably warm. A colder pattern comes by the end of next week after a system brings widespread snow on Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy with light rain/snow mix followed by snow tonight

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Morning light snow in the eastern U.P. Then, clouds slowly clearing

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Overcast with widespread snow

>Highs: Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Low 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.