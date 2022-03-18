Ishpeming High School historic weather vane removed for repairs

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A piece of history from Ishpeming High School is being repaired. Early Friday afternoon local Contractor Dan Perkins was up 120 feet in the air, removing the weather vane from the roof of the school. The weather vane was put in place in 1931.

Yesterday school staff noticed the mounting on top of the cupola was decayed and the weather vane was loose. Perkins says he was glad to be able to help secure this important symbol.

“It’s a very precious heirloom of this school and they wanted it saved and I’ll tell you, that was a rush, being up there, 120 feet in the air to pull that off with this crane, it was very fun to be a part of this rescue,’ Perkins said.

The school is planning on repairing the cupola and roof, Dan Perkins has a bid in for that job.

