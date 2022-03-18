Hodgins Homestead holds soft opening in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s newest business held their soft open Friday afternoon. It’s called Hodgins Homestead.

Shawn Hodgins and his wife run the shop located on Cleveland Avenue. Hodgins Homestead specializes in handcrafted high-quality soaps and candles. They also offer shaving supplies and apparel. Hodgins says he feels there’s a good demand for quality, locally made products.

“I think the items we make are items that I would like to use, I think they’re high-quality, I make things that I would by and I think that people are starting to appreciate quality, hand-crafted and locally made items and we want to be a part of that,” Hodgins said.

Hodgins also said his plan is to re-evaluate certain products and store hours in the next few weeks before holding a grand opening later on.

