MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson interviewed Phil Gusmano, Better Made’s VP of Purchasing on the history of potato chips in Michigan.

The company was founded in August of 1930 in Detroit Michigan. Better Made uses Michigan Potato’s for 10 months of the year. Phil Gusmano says the company provides “a good quality product at a fair price” as well as notes upon the chips consistency so, each time you open a bag of Better Made Chips it always tastes the same.

In present day, we have a variety of chip flavors, starting with barbeque to dill.

The TV6 Morning News Crew put the chip flavors to the test. TV6′s photographer Jerry Tudor was in the studio on Friday to see if he could taste the difference between Better Made, Jay’s and Lay’s.

The history behind Better Made Potato Chips

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.