Advertisement

The history behind Better Made Potato Chips

Grab a bag of your favorite flavor of Potato chips because Monday March 14th was National Potato Chip day. Michigan has a rich history with one of Americas favorite snacks. Is it possible to have too many flavors and types of chips? We don’t think so.
TV6 videographer Jerry Tudor, a self-proclaimed Better Made potato chip fanatic, puts his taste buds to the test in a blind chip taste-off.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson interviewed Phil Gusmano, Better Made’s VP of Purchasing on the history of potato chips in Michigan.

The company was founded in August of 1930 in Detroit Michigan. Better Made uses Michigan Potato’s for 10 months of the year. Phil Gusmano says the company provides “a good quality product at a fair price” as well as notes upon the chips consistency so, each time you open a bag of Better Made Chips it always tastes the same.

In present day, we have a variety of chip flavors, starting with barbeque to dill.

The TV6 Morning News Crew put the chip flavors to the test. TV6′s photographer Jerry Tudor was in the studio on Friday to see if he could taste the difference between Better Made, Jay’s and Lay’s.

The history behind Better Made Potato Chips

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn released from jail
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
Steve Asplund celebrates over 40 years with TV6, retires March 16.
Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6
FILE. House fire graphic.
Troopers investigate fatal house fire in Shingleton
There have been many reports of power being out in Marquette County. This is a map of the...
UPDATE: Power restored in Marquette, Sands

Latest News

Old Delta County Jail entrance.
No decision on old county jail site
The Knockabouts perform at the Ore Dock Brewing Company
Winter Roots Festival continues with St. Patrick’s Day performance in Marquette
Gov. Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer focuses on efforts to build rural economies and save Michiganders money
Marquette County high school students got real-world learning experience during a collective...
MARESA hosts collective bargaining event