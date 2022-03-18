“Galick Tattoo” opens in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new tattoo studio has opened in downtown Iron Mountain.

Detailing a tattoo is tedious and time-consuming, but the finished project is a personal piece of art on display wherever you go. Amanda Neuens owns Galick Tattoo on South Stephenson Avenue next to the TV6 bureau in Iron Mountain. Neuens left her job during the COVID-19 pandemic to peruse her passion.

“I spent the seven months I had unemployed homing in on this. I decided to open this studio last month because it seemed like the best option for us as far as scheduling with our three young children,” Neuens said.

Neuens’ passion started when she was eight-years-old, watching the popular cartoon “Dragon Ball Z.”

“That was my inspiration for learning how to draw. I wanted to learn how to draw the characters, so I started going from there. I have been drawing ever since,” Neuens explained.

When she was 10, Neuens would draw cartoon characters for kids in class. Neuens also says her sister was an art major in college and has her own art gallery, which motivates her to continue working on her own art.

“She was always my biggest motivator. I always wanted to be better than her, so we always had this healthy competition going back and forth,” Neuens said.

Neuens picked up a paintbrush for the first time three years ago. All of the tattoos on her legs were done by her, and every tattoo she does is unique.

“They can range from 20 minutes to three or four 10-hour sessions. It really depends on what you want, everyone is different. I like to take my time with my tattoos,” Neuens explained.

You can sign up for an appointment with Neuens by messaging the Galick Tattoo Facebook or Instagram page. So far, Neuens has done over 25 tattoos since opening this month. TV6′s Clint McLeod decided to get in on the fun too. He got a temporary TV6 tattoo on his right bicep, which should remain visible for about a week.

An image of TV6's Clint McLeod's temporary tattoo, which will stay visible for about a week (WLUC)

