Bay College signs seven volleyball players for new team

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College Volleyball Head Coach Dan Porath held a signing on Thursday evening that featured seven student-athletes committing to Bay College for the first ever Norse Volleyball team to begin play in the fall of 2022.

Bay College President Dr. Laura Coleman was on hand for the event. “Bay College is thrilled to add volleyball to the athletic roster,” said Coleman. “Dan has recruited a great first volleyball team and we all look forward to watching them play next year.”

Athletic Director Matt Johnson echoed her statements. “Coach Porath has done an incredible job building the foundation for our program for this coming season and years to come. These seven student-athletes are a great addition to our Athletic Department and we look forward to watching them compete this Fall. We are very excited for what the future holds for the Norse volleyball program.”

“This is a very talented group,” said Porath. “They excel in the classroom and on the volleyball court. We have several all-conference players from their conferences and several team captains. Most played all around (front row and back row) so they have position flexibility. It’s a great group of girls to lay the foundation for what Bay Volleyball will be. Go Norse!”

Leah Allan will graduate from Oconto High School in Wisconsin and was an All-Conference Honorable Mention and Team Caption for the Blue Devils. She also participated in basketball, track and field, and softball in her high school career. Leah is a High Honor Roll student and is planning to enter in the Nursing Program at Bay College.

Emma Andrews is from Iron Mountain, Michigan and attends Kingsford High School. She was the Great Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and was named to two all-tournament teams. She was named to the Dean’s List in the fall of 2021 while taking classes at Bay College. Emma plans to major in Biochemistry.

Amber Caylor was named First Team All-Conference at Wausaukee High School in Wisconsin. She was also named a Team Captain and MVP. Amber also played softball during her high school career and was a Team Captain and MVP for that team as well. She is a member of the National Honors Society and named to the Highest Honor Roll as well as being her class Valedictorian. Amber will be going into the Nursing Program.

Riley Johnson attends Superior Central High School and is from Eben Junction, Michigan. She was named to the All-Elite Volleyball Team in 2021, First-Team in 2019 and 2020, and All-U.P. Volleyball Team in 2020 and 2021. Riley also participated on the basketball, softball and track and field teams. She was also a member of the basketball team where she received First Team honors multiple times and All-Defensive Team her junior year. Riley intends to major in Business.

Emma Rutter also attends Superior Central High School and is from Chatham, Michigan. During her career with the Cougars she was named All-Region, Skyline Conference Second Team and Honorable Mention, and was a Team Captain. She was also a member of the softball, cross country, and track and field teams at Superior Central. She expects to graduate in the top three in her class with a 3.9 GPA. She is a Honor Roll student and the Student Council President. Emma is planning on participating in the Physical Therapy Program at Bay College.

Alissa Sanville currently attends Gladstone High School. She has been awarded Second Team and Honorable Mention in the Great Northern Conference, as well as Honorable Mention in the Mid-Peninsula Conference. Alissa has been an Honor Roll Student throughout her high school career and plans to major in Business at Bay College.

Kylee Tadisch attends Coleman High School in Wisconsin. She was named the Most Improved Player in 2020 and Most Valuable Player for her team in 2021. She was also named First Team All-Conference her senior year. Kylee is planning on majoring in Graphic Design.

Bay College announced the addition of volleyball earlier this year with the intent of beginning play in the fall of 2022. Coach Porath was hired as the first ever Norse volleyball coach in October. Volleyball is the seventh sport to be offered by Bay College, joining baseball, men’s and women’s cross basketball, men’s and women’s basketball, and softball. Norse Athletics will join the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) beginning next season.

