Troopers investigate fatal house fire in Shingleton

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Negaunee Post were called to a residential fire on Percy Road in Shingleton during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 17.

Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. Munising Township Fire was on scene and attempted to put out the fire, however, the structure was a total loss.

After making entry into the residence, a deceased male body was located. The fire remains under investigation. No names will be released until next of kin are notified. Alger County EMS and the AuTrain Township Fire Dept. also assisted on scene.

