Advertisement

Troopers investigate fatal house fire in Shingleton

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Negaunee Post were called to a residential fire on Percy Road in Shingleton during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 17.

Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. Munising Township Fire was on scene and attempted to put out the fire, however, the structure was a total loss.

After making entry into the residence, a deceased male body was located. The fire remains under investigation. No names will be released until next of kin are notified. Alger County EMS and the AuTrain Township Fire Dept. also assisted on scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been many reports of power being out in Marquette County. This is a map of the...
UPDATE: Power restored in Marquette, Sands
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn released from jail
Tia Trudgeon receiving "the energizer" at Freshcoast Wellness Co.
Freshcoast Wellness brings IV infusion therapy to Marquette
Steve Asplund celebrates over 40 years with TV6, retires March 16.
Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6

Latest News

'Shamrocked Hot Cocoa' special at The Courtyard
Marquette businesses offer St. Patrick’s Day specials
The Dickinson County Road Commission is based in Iron Mountain
Dickinson County Road Commission announces seasonal load restrictions
Two bunnies being cared for by Hoppily Ever After
‘Hoppily Ever After’ seeks new volunteers
The café is located in Powers, and the owners are Ukrainian
Menominee County café owner will host Ukrainian feast and fundraiser for displaced refugees