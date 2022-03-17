Advertisement

St. Baldrick’s Foundation raising money for childhood cancer research through head-shaving

Pete’s Barber Shop is holding its 2nd annual head shaving fundraiser
St. Baldrick's Foundation: Children's Cancer Research
St. Baldrick's Foundation: Children's Cancer Research
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hoping to raise $10,000 for childhood cancer research.

Pete’s Barber Shop in Marquette is hosting a head-shaving fundraiser on Saturday, March 19th- located at 104 Coles Drive.

You can donate directly or sign up to get your head shaved here: Pete’s Barber Shop | A St. Baldrick’s Event (stbaldricks.org).

