St. Baldrick’s Foundation raising money for childhood cancer research through head-shaving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is hoping to raise $10,000 for childhood cancer research.

Pete’s Barber Shop in Marquette is hosting a head-shaving fundraiser on Saturday, March 19th- located at 104 Coles Drive.

You can donate directly or sign up to get your head shaved here: Pete’s Barber Shop | A St. Baldrick’s Event (stbaldricks.org).

