Rudyard’s Suggitt named Player of the Year in Straits Area Conference Boys Basketball
Bulldogs’ Testeman earns Defensive Player of the Year
ENGADINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Straits Area Conference
2021-22 Boys All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year: EJ Suggitt - Rudyard
First Team (stats are for conference games only)
Tate Besteman - Senior Rudyard 12.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 2 BPG
Claudio Bistolfi - Senior Newberry 15.9 PPG
Kevin Frazier - Junior St. Ignace 15.1 PPG, 3.5 APG
Jonny Ingalls - Sophomore St. Ignace 18.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 4.6 RPG, 2.8 SPG
Cam Peterson - Sophomore Rudyard 12.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG
EJ Suggitt - Senior Rudyard 15.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.5 APG
Second Team
Jake Davie - Senior Sault Ste. Marie
Ethan McLean - Sophomore St. Ignace
Carter Oshelski - Junior Sault Ste. Marie
Henry Stempky - Senior Cheboygan
Austin Warner - Senior Rudyard
Honorable Mention
David Heyer - Senior Cheboygan
Brett Mayer - Senior Rudyard
Ely North - Senior St. Ignace
Max Scott - Junior Sault Ste. Marie
Defensive Player of the Year
Tate Besteman - Rudyard
All-Defensive Team
Tate Besteman - Senior Rudyard
Kevin Frazier - Junior St. Ignace
Nate Koepp - Sophomore Sault Ste. Marie
Jonah McShane - Senior Sault Ste. Marie
Cam Peterson - Sophomore Rudyard
Henry Stempky - Senior Cheboygan
