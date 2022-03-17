Advertisement

Rudyard’s Suggitt named Player of the Year in Straits Area Conference Boys Basketball

Bulldogs’ Testeman earns Defensive Player of the Year
File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGADINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Straits Area Conference

2021-22 Boys All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year: EJ Suggitt - Rudyard

First Team (stats are for conference games only)

Tate Besteman - Senior                Rudyard        12.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 2 BPG

Claudio Bistolfi - Senior                Newberry        15.9 PPG

Kevin Frazier -    Junior                St. Ignace        15.1 PPG, 3.5 APG

Jonny Ingalls -  Sophomore        St. Ignace        18.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 4.6 RPG, 2.8 SPG

Cam Peterson - Sophomore        Rudyard        12.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG

EJ Suggitt -      Senior                Rudyard        15.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.5 APG

Second Team

Jake Davie - Senior  Sault Ste. Marie

Ethan McLean -      Sophomore        St. Ignace

Carter Oshelski -    Junior                Sault Ste. Marie

Henry Stempky -    Senior                Cheboygan

Austin Warner -    Senior                Rudyard

Honorable Mention

David Heyer -        Senior                Cheboygan

Brett Mayer -        Senior                Rudyard

Ely North -            Senior                St. Ignace

Max Scott -          Junior                Sault Ste. Marie

Defensive Player of the Year

Tate Besteman - Rudyard

All-Defensive Team

Tate Besteman -  Senior                Rudyard

Kevin Frazier -    Junior                St. Ignace

Nate Koepp -    Sophomore        Sault Ste. Marie

Jonah McShane - Senior                Sault Ste. Marie

Cam Peterson -    Sophomore        Rudyard

Henry Stempky -  Senior                 Cheboygan

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been many reports of power being out in Marquette County. This is a map of the...
UPDATE: Power restored in Marquette, Sands
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
Tia Trudgeon receiving "the energizer" at Freshcoast Wellness Co.
Freshcoast Wellness brings IV infusion therapy to Marquette
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Whitmer signs McBroom’s commercial fishing reform bill

Latest News

Eween-Trput Creek's Eric Abramson buries a three-pointer in the second quarter. Abramson...
March 16 2022 U.P. Boys Basketball Regional Finals
(NMU Graphic)
NMU’s Troy Mattson retiring after 40 years with Wildcat programs
File Photo
St. Ignace’s Schultz earns All-Straits Area conference Player of the Year in Girls Basketball
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech’s Halonen is a finalist for Hockey’s Hobey Baker Award