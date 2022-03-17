NMU Downhill Skiers wrap up season in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, NY (WLUC) - The USCSA Championships have wrapped up in Lake Placid. The events ran from March 8-12, 2022, at Whiteface Mountain.

“We had a fantastic week of competition. The venue was challenging, and the surface was perfect for ski racing. Both our Men’s and Women’s teams got after it. We scored very well. I am happy with the direction that the program is moving in”, noted Coach Erik Lundteigen.

Women’s Giant Slalom

The women were the first to compete in Nationals on March 8th. Ainsley Kirk led the team with a 16th place finish with a combined time of 2:17.02. Ella Wichert and Emily Creek earned 40th and 48th place. They skied times of 2:28.02 and 2:30.78.

The team finished in ninth with a time of 7:15.82.

Men’s Giant Slalom

The Wildcat men took to the hill on March 9th. Aaron Grezlak was the leading Wildcats in 18th with a combined time of 2:15.93. William Blackmer and Mitch Makela rounded out the Top-35in 32nd and 34th place. Their respective times were 2:20.59 and 2:21.18.

The men finished in seventh place with a team time of 6:57.70.

Women’s Slalom

The Wildcat women competed in the Slalom on March 10th. Reagan Olli was deemed successful and raced into 12th place. She had a combined time of 1:41.77. Next up for the women was Ella Wichert. She skied a time of 1:44.54 and ended up in 26th place. Abby Schierholz rounded out the Top-3 for the ‘Cats. She finished at 1:47.61 and came in 31st.

After their strong Slalom performance, the team earned a fifth-place spot.

Men’s Slalom

Garrett Lundteigen saw success for the ‘Cats on the Slalom course. He raced into fourth place at a combined time of 1:30.98. Aaron Grezlak was not too far behind his teammate in seventh and crossed the line at 1:31.57. Rounding out the Top-3 for the team was Andrew Truman. He raced at a time of 1:37.46.

The team saw a podium and finished third on the day.

Dual Slalom

The women advanced to the quarter-finals, while the men ended their run in the semifinals.

Final Results

The men placed fourth overall while the women skied into sixth.

USCSA All-America Honors

Garrett Lundteigen skied to fourth place during the slalom, earning him First-Team All-America honors. Reagan Olli had a Second-Team All-America recognition for her performance in the Slalom. Aaron Grezlak also earned Second Team All-America honors for his Giant Slalom racing.

The USCSA recognized the athlete’s efforts in the classroom as well. Reagan Olli and Garrett Lundteigen were awarded First-Team Scholar All-America Honors. Mitch Makela, Colin Dehart, and Ainsley Kirk earned Second-Team Scholar All-America recognition. Brynn Rowell and Abby Schierholz earned Honorable Mention All-America.

Coach Lundteigen said, “I am very proud of all the athletes and appreciate their efforts. This is the first year of competition for us. I like how we train and embrace all the support from the University.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.