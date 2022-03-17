Advertisement

MSP to host first defensive driving course in the U.P.

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Teen Defensive Driving Program is slated for this summer in Escanaba. 

Lt. Mark Giannunzio says the course will be held at Midwest Driving School during the week of June 27th.  This is open to teenagers, 16 to 19-years-old with a GDL level 2.  The course is 5 hours with 4 hours dedicated to hands-on instruction.  The class will instruct our young drivers in several areas of defensive and emergency driving.  MSP will have specially trained troopers doing the instruction during this event. 

