Mostly cloudy, frosty start to Friday then thaw continues

Brief cooldown Friday with highs in the 30s-40s, plus snow chances south and east.
Brief cooldown Friday with highs in the 30s-40s, plus snow chances south and east.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Mostly cloudy overnight in the U.P. with a brief cool-down working into the region driven by a Northern Plains high pressure system. Chance of patchy a.m. fog and drizzle before dissipating Friday midday. Thaw continues in the region Friday despite being on the cool side, with temperatures in the low 30s-40s Friday afternoon plus a chance of snow showers south and east later in the day.

A mild and benign weather pattern transitions towards the first weekend of spring 2022. Then, a Colorado-based low-pressure system brings widespread, accumulating precipitation to Upper Michigan early next week.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow south and east; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40

Sunday, the first day of spring: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance of mixed rain and snow late; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widespread mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 30

A mild and benign weather pattern transitions towards the first weekend of spring 2022.
