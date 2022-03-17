Advertisement

Marquette City Firefighters receive a clean shave

The first responders got their heads shaved as part of an effort to help the St. Baldrick’s Foundation
The fire department is one of at least five Marquette County teams raising money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.
The fire department is one of at least five Marquette County teams raising money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. It is part of Pete's Barber Shop's second annual Head-Shaving Event.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, firefighters from the Marquette City Fire Department got a close shave, all for a good cause.

For the second straight year, the department is participating in Pete’s Barber Shop’s second annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head-Shaving Event. It is an effort to raise funds that would support life-saving childhood cancer research.

Marquette City Fire is one of at least five Marquette County teams collecting money that would be sent to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“It makes a huge impact on me,” said firefighter and paramedic Garrett Fuller. “I got three, going on four, kids now, and I can’t imagine {cancer} ever affecting my children. The kids kind of get you right in the feels.”

Pete’s Barber Shop will hold its main head-shaving event on Saturday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Its goal is to raise at least $10,000 overall. So far, Marquette City Fire has raised over $2,800.

To contribute or organize your own head-shaving event, visit stbaldricks.org.

