Marquette City Firefighters receive a clean shave

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, firefighters from the Marquette City Fire Department got a close shave, all for a good cause.

For the second straight year, the department is participating in Pete’s Barber Shop’s second annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head-Shaving Event. It is an effort to raise funds that would support life-saving childhood cancer research.

Marquette City Fire is one of at least five Marquette County teams collecting money that would be sent to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“It makes a huge impact on me,” said firefighter and paramedic Garrett Fuller. “I got three, going on four, kids now, and I can’t imagine {cancer} ever affecting my children. The kids kind of get you right in the feels.”

Pete’s Barber Shop will hold its main head-shaving event on Saturday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Its goal is to raise at least $10,000 overall. So far, Marquette City Fire has raised over $2,800.

To contribute or organize your own head-shaving event, visit stbaldricks.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.