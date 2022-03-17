Advertisement

Marquette businesses offer St. Patrick's Day specials

The Courtyards and Vango’s are two of the many celebrating the Irish holiday with menu items.
'Shamrocked Hot Cocoa' special at The Courtyard
'Shamrocked Hot Cocoa' special at The Courtyard(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses across Marquette are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

The Courtyards and Vango’s both have specials on the menu for those out celebrating. The Courtyards is offering corned beef and Reuben t-boy sandwiches as well as a ‘shamrocked cocoa’ drink special.

Vango’s is serving a corned beef dinner with cabbage, potatoes, and carrots. The restaurant also has green beer on tap and Reuben sandwiches.

Each business is excited to celebrate the Irish holiday. “For us I think it’s the beginning of Spring,” Vango’s Co-Owner Michele Butler said. “I mean every year St. Patrick’s Day rolls around and we always hear about oh we’re going to get our St. Patrick’s Day storm, but inevitably we get a beautiful day so we’re just really excited and it brings people out.”

Courtyards Baby Chef Christopher Durley thinks business will pick up for the holiday. “We are always optimistic that these fun days will come around and people will be able to try our food so we’re expecting business to pick up as the day goes on,” Durley said.

If interested in checking out either restaurant’s specials, Vango’s is open until 9:00 p.m. and The Courtyards until 11:00 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

