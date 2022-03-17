MARESA hosts collective bargaining event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County high school students got real-world learning experience during a collective bargaining workshop on Thursday, March 17.

76 students from Marquette area schools were divided between union and management positions for a fictional business to learn professional problem-solving.

Rhea Deaver, an event mentor, said students were asked to think like a company leader to create proposals that would benefit a business and its employees.

“All the students are given a scenario about the Yooper Company which is an organization that has about 400 employees that are unionized. They have an opportunity to read through sales exhibits wage and economic data from the local environment and then determine what their proposals are going to be based on what they’re most interested in,” said Dever.

Some of the proposal topics included wages, fringe benefits, more parking, and even turkeys at Christmas. Dever says the event provides students a learning opportunity regardless of what future position they’ll work in.

“I think this is a great real-world learning experience. Whether or not students find themselves in a job that is represented by unions or working for organizations that have unions, this relationship between union and management is really important,” explained Dever.

For one Negaunee High School student, the experience will directly help her reach a career goal.

“So I want to go into business management and there’s a lot of contracts that go into that, so this will help a lot with that,” said Dayna Gagnon, Negaunee High School senior.

Marquette Senior High School student Odin Codd is also looking forward to how the event will help him in the future.

“In my future career, I imagine I pick a job where everyone is working together as a team and this is definitely something that would help me get better at doing exactly that,” said Codd.

This was the first collective bargaining event put on by the U.P. Labor Management Council since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

