Advertisement

Luck of the Irish keeps the warmth around

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Other than patchy fog in the east conditions are quiet across the Upper Peninsula! An area of low pressure will move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow through Saturday morning with rain and snow. Some light snow will skirt along Lake Michigan and the eastern counties of the U.P. tomorrow night. The pattern stays unseasonably warm through early next week. Eventually, we will see drop-off back to colder conditions for the end of the month following a system next Wednesday.

Today: Patchy fog in the east during the morning. Then a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid 40s north, upper 40s south

Friday: Mostly cloudy and staying pleasant

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snowflakes in the east during the morning

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Around 40°

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread snow

>Highs: Mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been many reports of power being out in Marquette County. This is a map of the...
UPDATE: Power restored in Marquette, Sands
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
Tia Trudgeon receiving "the energizer" at Freshcoast Wellness Co.
Freshcoast Wellness brings IV infusion therapy to Marquette
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
VanLandschoot on Lake Superior.
Whitmer signs McBroom’s commercial fishing reform bill

Latest News

Light rain showers, drizzle, patchy fog through Thursday morning then partial sunshine,...
Light rain, drizzle overnight but warming trend parades into St. Paddy’s Day
warmth
Warmest day on tap
A mild and benign weather pattern transitions towards the first weekend of spring 2022.
Chance of overnight freezing drizzle before daytime thaw returns Wednesday
fog
Warmer stretch begins