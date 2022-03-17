Luck of the Irish keeps the warmth around

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Other than patchy fog in the east conditions are quiet across the Upper Peninsula! An area of low pressure will move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow through Saturday morning with rain and snow. Some light snow will skirt along Lake Michigan and the eastern counties of the U.P. tomorrow night. The pattern stays unseasonably warm through early next week. Eventually, we will see drop-off back to colder conditions for the end of the month following a system next Wednesday.

Today: Patchy fog in the east during the morning. Then a mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid 40s north, upper 40s south

Friday: Mostly cloudy and staying pleasant

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snowflakes in the east during the morning

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Around 40°

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with widespread snow

>Highs: Mid 30s

