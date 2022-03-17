Advertisement

Ishpeming Library take & make kits available each week

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library is celebrating reading month and continuing their take & make kits.

Tuesday’s the library puts out themed kits for children and tweens and teens to bring home and create. This weeks themes are mosaic shamrock’s for St. Patrick’s day and for the teens, paper book binding.

Library staff say it’s a great way to stay engaged with reading and the library during reading month.

“We really miss in-person programming so we really try to do a lot of passive programming to still get lots of people coming into the library and it’s something fun to do either while they’re here or that they can take home with them, it’s really fun,” said Heather Lander, Children’s Librarian at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.

The next take and make kit for teens will be for beaded bookmarks. That one comes out Tuesday March 31. The kits are available while supplies last.

