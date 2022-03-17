Houghton County Memorial Airport seeks new airline carrier

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Memorial Airport is searching for a new airline.

SkyWest Airlines is attempting to pull its service from the Copper Country airport. “SkyWest unfortunately filed with the [Department of Transportation] to withdraw [essential air] service from 29 airports,” Houghton County Memorial Airport Director Dennis Hext said.

EAS, or essential air service, is a government program designed to keep airlines at small regional airports like Houghton CMX. SkyWest Airlines, which is contracted by United Airlines at the airport, says it wants to pull its flights due to a pilot shortage.

“The reason that they’re pulling out is not because of our performance, it’s not because of the money, it’s because they have a pilot shortage and they’re having problems getting crews to fly the planes,” Hext said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is preventing SkyWest from doing so right now since it is the airport’s only flight carrier. “They’ve already put a hold in order on SkyWest to keep them here to provide service for the community,” Hext said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation requires another airline to fill SkyWest’s spot before it leaves. The DOT has put out a bid to other airlines, but Houghton County Airport Director Dennis Hext wants SkyWest to stay. “We’re hopeful that they will stay here and we’re trying to find an airline that is equivalent to SkyWest,” Hext said.

Hext says the flight schedule will change for the time being but does not expect this to cause many issues for travelers.

“Our schedule will still be two flights a day with the exception of Tuesdays and Saturdays right now,” Hext said. “So you’re going to see some minor adjustments to the schedule but I don’t think that will impact people too much.”

Hext says Houghton County Memorial Airport is in talks with other airlines to fill SkyWest’s position.

He adds other carriers have until April 11 to place a bid for the open spot. Otherwise, the USDOT will force SkyWest to continue offering flights out of Houghton CMX.

