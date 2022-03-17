‘Hoppily Ever After’ seeks new volunteers

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - One Houghton County non-profit is doing its part to rescue animals.

Hoppily Ever After takes in bunnies who are living outside or neglected by their owners. The non-profit has 26 rabbits, including six babies in its care.

It says community members have donated money, food, beds, hay, and more for the animals, adding it wouldn’t be where it is without community support. “We would really like to thank the staff and Dr. Branden at Northland Veterinary Clinic in Hancock for their continued compassion, care and support when vet visits are needed,” Hoppily Ever After President Cara Clairmont said.

Hoppily Ever After adds it is looking for more volunteers to help care for the bunnies. “We can always use volunteers not only to help with any cleaning but to also socialize with the rabbits as they are very social animals and they love to be pet, held, and then played with,” Clairmont said.

Hoppily Ever After is teaming up with the Calumet Theatre on April 9 for an easter egg hunt. It plans another egg hunt in Laurium on April 16.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.