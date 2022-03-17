Fire Station Cannabis Co. announces ‘Camp Cannabis’ event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Tourist Park is where Fire Station Cannabis Co. wants to hold an event like no other. It is the inaugural Camp Cannabis, which, if approved by the city and state, would become the first state-licensed cannabis event in the U.P.

“We’re bringing in a lot of local, regional, and national artists and musicians,” said co-owner Stosh Wasik. we’re going to bring in both licensed and non-licensed cannabis entrepreneurs or companies.”

With at least 3,000 people anticipated to attend this three-day event, co-owner Logan Stauber says it will be more than celebrating the arts and culture.

“We’re going to be there educating the community on cannabis, it’s effects, and the different projects we have available,” he stated.

Last fall, the Marquette City Commission approved a temporary marijuana events policy. The approval process for Camp Cannabis has just started. Marquette Parks and Recreation is currently in the process of approving the special events permit. Then, the city commission will need to approve it and a special events license. Finally, it will go to the state.

Assistant City Manager Sean Hobbins says Marquette could benefit.

“We’ll see some benefit from the rental of the park and the license fees they paid,” Hobbins said. “But, it was more about allowing that permitted activity under state law.”

There would be designated spots for cannabis use on site, and Fire Station will be the only licensed cannabis vendor to sell. But, the owners wants to make sure other vendors are involved.

“We want to make sure that we are inclusive with all the other retailers in the area,” Wasik stated. “We’d love to see them be a part of it, and we want to make sure that this is inclusive of the whole cannabis community.”

Camp Cannabis will be held Oct. 7-9 with those 21 and up invited to attend. To find more information, volunteer, or buy a ticket, visit 906fire.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.