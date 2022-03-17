Advertisement

Fire Station Cannabis Co. announces ‘Camp Cannabis’ event

The business is currently in the process of getting city and state approval for the festival
The business is in the process of getting city and state approval for putting on a three-day...
The business is in the process of getting city and state approval for putting on a three-day cannabis festival in October. It would be held at Marquette's Tourist Park.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Tourist Park is where Fire Station Cannabis Co. wants to hold an event like no other. It is the inaugural Camp Cannabis, which, if approved by the city and state, would become the first state-licensed cannabis event in the U.P.

“We’re bringing in a lot of local, regional, and national artists and musicians,” said co-owner Stosh Wasik. we’re going to bring in both licensed and non-licensed cannabis entrepreneurs or companies.”

With at least 3,000 people anticipated to attend this three-day event, co-owner Logan Stauber says it will be more than celebrating the arts and culture.

“We’re going to be there educating the community on cannabis, it’s effects, and the different projects we have available,” he stated.

Last fall, the Marquette City Commission approved a temporary marijuana events policy. The approval process for Camp Cannabis has just started. Marquette Parks and Recreation is currently in the process of approving the special events permit. Then, the city commission will need to approve it and a special events license. Finally, it will go to the state.

Assistant City Manager Sean Hobbins says Marquette could benefit.

“We’ll see some benefit from the rental of the park and the license fees they paid,” Hobbins said. “But, it was more about allowing that permitted activity under state law.”

There would be designated spots for cannabis use on site, and Fire Station will be the only licensed cannabis vendor to sell. But, the owners wants to make sure other vendors are involved.

“We want to make sure that we are inclusive with all the other retailers in the area,” Wasik stated. “We’d love to see them be a part of it, and we want to make sure that this is inclusive of the whole cannabis community.”

Camp Cannabis will be held Oct. 7-9 with those 21 and up invited to attend. To find more information, volunteer, or buy a ticket, visit 906fire.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There have been many reports of power being out in Marquette County. This is a map of the...
UPDATE: Power restored in Marquette, Sands
Fatal snowmobile crash graphic.
Fatal snowmobile crash in Seney Twp.
Tia Trudgeon receiving "the energizer" at Freshcoast Wellness Co.
Freshcoast Wellness brings IV infusion therapy to Marquette
The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn released from jail
Steve Asplund celebrates over 40 years with TV6, retires March 16.
Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6

Latest News

Soo Locks picture. (WLUC File Photo)
Soo Locks to open March 25 for 2022 shipping season
Baraga Basketball Team visits State capitol
Baraga girl’s basketball team visit Michigan state capitol
Collective bargaining event
MARESA hosts collective bargaining event
Houghton County Memorial Airport
Houghton County Memorial Airport seeks new airline carrier