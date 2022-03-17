Dickinson County Road Commission announces seasonal load restrictions

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s that time of year again, the Dickinson County Road Commission announced its temporary seasonal road restrictions this week.

The restrictions are for large vehicles hauling heavy loads. Vehicles are required to reduce loads by 35 percent on impacted county roads. The Dickinson County Road Commission says the restrictions started earlier than normal this year. The intensity of the sun determines when restrictions take effect.

“You still have relatively cool conditions, there are still roads with ice pack on them, but anything that is exposed, gravel or blacktop at this point to the sun will see quick melting. It will lose its stability very quickly,” said James Harris, Dickinson County Road Commission Managing Director.

Harris says each county will have different restrictions, and MDOT will have different guidelines for state roads too. He recommends you know your route and any possible restrictions before you leave. Some roads across Dickinson County are listed as “all season,” which allow up to normal loads.

Harris says the restrictions will stay on until mid-May, depending on conditions. A designated “Waymaster” will assess conditions and work with commercial companies. More information, including a list of county roads that are “all season,” can be found on the road commission’s website. You can call the office with any questions at 906-774-1588.

