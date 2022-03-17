Advertisement

Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6

Dozens of employees and former colleagues wish him well in his retirement
The TV6 team celebrates the career of Steve Asplund.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, March 16 TV6’s Steve Asplund anchored his last newscast on the TV6 Early News.

About 30 crew members at WLUC joined him for the emotional farewell in the studio.

Asplund says he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and children now.

His dedication over the years will never be forgotten at WLUC.

