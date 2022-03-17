Celebrating Steve Asplund’s retirement from TV6

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, March 16 TV6’s Steve Asplund anchored his last newscast on the TV6 Early News.

About 30 crew members at WLUC joined him for the emotional farewell in the studio.

Asplund says he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and children now.

His dedication over the years will never be forgotten at WLUC.

